ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi Thursday said that Pakistan attached importance to its relations with the United Kingdom.

In a meeting here with Lord Qurban Hussain, life peer at the British House of Lords, the Special Assistant highlighted the remarkable progress made by Pakistan during the last four years in counter-terrorism, economic development and democratic consolidation.

Lord Hussain was also briefed on Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting regional connectivity.

The Special Assistant also appreciated Lord Hussain’s support for Pakistan in the British Parliament, especially on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, said a foreign ministry statement.

Both sides discussed ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries in a number of important areas, especially trade, investment and people-to-people contacts, it said.

Lord Hussain acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people and Pakistani government in their fight against terrorism. He also appreciated the steps taken by the government for promoting welfare of its people.

Acknowledging the positive impact of government’s socio-economic policies, he assured his continued support for Pakistan in the British Parliament.

Meanwhile, K K Ahsan Wagan, Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to Niger, climbed to the Summit of Mount Kilimanjaro-highest mountain in Africa, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mount Kilimanjaro located in Tanzania has an altitude of 5,895 meters/19,341 feet above sea level. Wagan reached the Summit of the Wonder of Africa on the morning of March 31.

According to Local Administration/Kilimanjaro National Park Authorities, Wagan is the first Pakistani diplomat to reach the Summit of the highest point in Africa. The climb was challenging but Wagan achieved this distinction with courage and resilience. Wagan has also the distinction of trekking in different parts of the world, including climb to Everest base camp in April 2004. He has dedicated this climb to the founding fathers of the nation, who 77 years ago under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah decided to have a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent, where they can spend their lives as per their beliefs and aspirations.