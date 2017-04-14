Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the Government of Sindh has disappointed the people of Jacobabad and the political party would not earn votes now by chanting slogans and resorting to empty rhetoric.

The premier addressed a rally in the city today where he announced allocation of Rs1 billion funds for Jacobabad. He also announced the provision of gas, electricity and transformers to improve the lifestyle of the people in the area.

“The people have now understood the difference between the efforts made by PML-N and PPP for progress and development,” said the prime minister.

He criticised the PPP and said, “The political party has disappointed the people and Jacobabad stands today where it did 100 years ago.”

“Disappointed people are looking towards the PML-N government to give them hope and better their lives," he added.

An advanced vocational training institute would be established in Jacobabad, he announced.

"The federal government is constructing power projects and motorway in Sindh, whereas the provincial government should have taken steps for the welfare of the people," said the premier.

PM Nawaz also made an announcement regarding issuance of health cards. On the occasion, the premier announced to bear expenses of a cancer patient.