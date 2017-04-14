MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) condemned filing of a false case against its member allegedly at the behest of his rivals here the other day.

According to Mukhtar Virk, PESS member and a resident of Shaheedanwali, a piece of land measuring 15 marlas is situated adjacent to Rasul-Qadirabad Link Canal. Its level was raised high when during rains, mud from mounds on the side of the canal flowed down with water. It needed levelling for irrigation. So he employed a contractor to lift the mud from his land and on March 9, the contractor dug up the land and loaded mud on a tractor-trolley.

In the meanwhile, his rivals reached the spot and stopped the tractor-trolley and made a call on police help line 15. The police reached the spot and Mukhtar explained to police that he owned the land and did not commit any offence. On the other hand his rivals claimed that land is part of their path but did not produce any evidence in support of their claim. Police took Mukhtar, driver of tractor-trolley loaded to the police station and after some time let them go.

Few days after the incident, Mukhtar submitted an application to the Saddr Police SHO for registration of a case against his rivals on charge of false reporting against him. But the SHO did not take any action. On March 15, police registered a case under section 440/506, 147/149 against Mukhtar at the behest of his rivals. Mukhtar was granted bail before arrest. On March 18, the rival party armed with fire weapons and clubs came to the land with a tractor-trolley and blade to carve out the land into route. They also threatened Mukhtar to crush under the tractor-trolley when he attempted to stop them. At which, he rushed to the police station and bring the incident into knowledge of the DPO but no action could be taken against the culprits.

The PESS members urged the DPO to launch an impartial inquiry into the case to find out the truth, adding that the police should not consider any pressure in this regard.