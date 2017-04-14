A petition submitted in the Supreme Court calls upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the Mardan lynching incident.

Muhammad Mashal Khan, a student of mass communication at a University in Mardan was lynched and killed by an angry mob in the premises of the University on Thursday after being accused of blasphemy.

A group of about 10 students shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on, video obtained by Reuters showed.

“After severe torture that led to his [Mashal Khan’s] death, the charged students then wanted to burn his body,” said local police chief Mohammad Alam Shinwari said.

Mashal’s grieving father spoke with private TV channel and said his deceased son had always respected religion and was focused primarily on his education.

"Mashal used to talk about the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with family members at home. His prime focus was on education," the father, a local poet, said.

"Everyone here is a witness to this… he always respected religion. He was a critic of the system, he rarely spoke, just used to stay silent mostly," the father lamented.

"Being a father, I want justice," he demanded from the authorities.

The petition submitted by a member of civil society states that the incident is a violation of basic human rights and an incident like this within the university is a cause of concern for society.

It is further stated in the petition that those involved in the murder of the student be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for Mashal were offered early Friday in Kalu Khan, Swabi District, where he was laid to rest.