Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says there is historic opportunity for countries of the region to address apprehensions of neighbours, practice non-interference, build confidence and use all instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of Urdu edition of book "The Governance of China" by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said in this regard multilateral institutions especially the United Nations need to play a more proactive role to eliminate poverty and empower people.

He said Pakistan and China enjoy special and strategic partnership. He said Pakistan is proud to work with China in the implementation of Beijing's flagship project of One Road, One Belt of which CPEC is part. He said people ask what is the secret ingredient of the phenomenal undertaking of CPEC and we say it is trust and friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in defending the CPEC and promoting Pakistan-China friendship on the vital project.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong said the book is a new symbol of deep friendship between Pakistan and China. He said through this book, Pakistani people will know China in a better manner. He congratulated the relevant institutions for publishing the Urdu edition of the Book by Chinese President. He said people's whish for a good life is our goal.

He said fruits of one belt one road vision of Chinese President has started bringing fruits in just four years. He said Chinese Government and Chinese people support Pakistan's dreem to become Asian tiger. He said common strategy of both the countries is to connect people through one belt one road.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said CPEC is a project of President Xi Jinping's vision of one belt one road. He said it is the project for development prosperity of Pakistan, its provinces, particularly less developed areas for building a better and more prosperous future.

He said it is a historic occasion to launch the urdu edition of Chinese President's book 'The Governance of China'. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping have vision of shared prosperity. He said friendship between China andPakistan is exemplary in world relations.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Information Office of the State Council of China Jiang Jianguo said the future of Pakistanand China is joint and bright. He said President Xi Jinping gave vision of shared prosperity to the nations and China wants to include other countries in the process.

The ceremony is being attended by cabinet members, members of parliament and diplomats.

Meanwhile Mr. Jiang Jianguo, Director of State Council Information Office of China called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at PM Office, toady.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Director of State Council Information Office of China and congratulated him on publishing the Urdu version of President Xi’s book “The Governance of China” in Pakistan.

The PM stated that China’s progress in last three decades is a model for developing countries. ‘We deeply appreciate the vision of President Xi Jinping. The publication of Urdu edition of President Xi’s book will prove to be a milestone in learning from the Chinese experience of governance.

The PM said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers and the relations between the two countries were raised to an even higher level of “All –Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership”, during the visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015. ‘Pakistan deeply appreciates China’s commitment to the realization of CPEC, which is a flagship project of China’s “One Belt-One Road” initiative. I am looking forward to attend the forthcoming “Belt and Road’’ conference in China’, said the PM.

The PM further said that cultural exchanges and people to people contacts are essential for further enhancing the relations between the two countries. It is encouraging that currently more than 18000 Pakistani students are studying in various Universities of China. Urdu language is being taught in 7 Chinese Universities while Chinese language is also being taught in major educational institutions of Pakistan’, concluded the PM.

Mr. Jiang Jianguo thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit to Pakistan.

Mr. Tariq Fatemi, SAPM on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.