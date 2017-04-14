KARACHI: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh, Imdad Chandio has joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday.

Imdad Chandio convened a meeting with senior leader of PPP, Faryal Talpur in Karachi and announced his decision of joining the party. It should be mentioned here that Sindh President of PML-N Ismail Rahu had also earlier shifted his alliance to PPP.

The announcement came at the same day when PML-N Chief and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addressed a rally in Jacobabad in Sindh where he claimed that the people of the province are disappointed in the provincial government.

PPP was elected to take charge on Sindh in 2013 and a targeted operation was launched in the same province, especially in Karachi by PM Nawaz’s federal government.