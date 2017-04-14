KASUR - The TMC chairman condemned the robbery committed with Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr while talking to media here the other day.

He termed the Nawa-i-Waqt reporter a professional and seasoned journalist, saying he has been struggling for highlighting grievances of the deprived segments of society. He said that attack on the KPC president is attack on freedom of journalism. He also held negligent cops of the patrolling police responsible for the incident, saying had the cops retaliated the bullets fired by dacoits, they would not have been able to loot the reporter. He pointed out that those who cannot put their life in danger to secure the public have no right to serve in the police department.