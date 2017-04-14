ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers on Thursday boycotted the National Assembly (NA) proceedings for the second consecutive day in protest against the “disappearance of their party members”.

Earlier, media reports said that at least three aides of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have gone missing in different cities.

The PPP lawmakers led by Opposition Leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah, after boycotting the proceedings, kept waiting outside the parliament house for half-an-hour in the hope to confront the interior minister and state minister for interior, who did not show up, before they dispersed.

“We [the PPP] members will wait for half-an-hour outside the house for ministers concerned to get assurance about presenting the missing persons before a court,” said Shah, while speaking on a point of order, before leaving the house in protest.

NA Speaker Iyaz Sadiq, during the proceedings, asked Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab to bring the minister concerned to the house.

The opposition leader warned the government not to violate the constitution.

“There is a need to respect parliament. Don’t make this parliament a debating club,” said Shah while criticising the ministers for “paying no heed to the important issue”.

“These missing members have not been picked by the Islamabad police or the Sindh police... You [government) need to understand the issue and assure us to present them before a court,” he said adding it was a violation of the constitution as they were yet to be produced before a magistrate.

“What is the use of parliament if issues of people are not resolved,” Shah said mentioning that they (PPP lawmakers) would prefer to sit outside the parliament house.

The speaker, during the speech of the opposition leader, asked some women lawmakers to avoid loud personal discussions while the house was in order. At this, Shah remarked in a lighter vein, “women lawmakers should not be asked to keep quite”.

“Mr speaker, don’t ask them to keep quite. They will get ill if they don't talk,” Shah said. In response to the opposition leader’s remarks, the speaker replied in a light mood: “You are going out of your privilege by speaking in this way about women”.

Some women lawmakers took exception to these remarks, however. PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah rose from her seat and asked the opposition leader not to comment about women in this way. She was also supported by PTI lawmaker Shireen Mazari and other women members.