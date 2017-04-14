ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Thursday’s National Assembly session asked the government to call a joint session of the parliament to discuss the nature of military alliance led by Saudi Arabia.

PTI, through an adjournment motion, raised its concerns about undefined Terms of References (ToRS) and contours of Saudi-led-41 nations alliance.

The government side in response to queries raised in the PTI’s resolution and adjournment motion, made it clear that the ToRs of military alliance would be shared with parliament after framing it in May.

PTI’s MNA Dr Shireen Mazari, speaking on adjournment motion on KSA –led Islamic military alliance to fight terrorism, asked the government to make nature and Terms of Reference of the alliance clear. She said that in any case terrorism could not be fought through a multilateral military alliance.

“Do we envisage this alliance to fight state terrorism of Israel and India? Do we envisage the alliance to send forces to Afghanistan, or Pakistan or any EU state where terrorism is taking place?” she raised volley of questions from the defence minister.

Mazari also raised questions about nature of the alliance. “In any case we feel a debate and discussion is needed in the Parliament before the government can make such a major and controversial decision committing Pakistan to an external military alliance,” she said. Another PTI’s MNAs Asad Umar, Arif Alvi, Sardar Ghulam Sarwar also asked the government to call joint session of parliament to debate this issue and other related matters. All the PTI’s members, spoke on adjournment motion, were unanimous that that military alliance was not a solution to terrorism. Responding to the concerns raised by PTI’s lawmakers, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif clarified that the alliance has not been formed so far as its idea was discussed among the countries.

The minister said that officials of all countries will meet in May and then any formal alliance might be formed. “Terms of reference, terms of engagements and contours of the alliance would be placed before the House,” he assured the opposition party members.

About former Army chief Raheel Sharif, he said Khawaja Asif said Raheel Sharif might apply for NOC after the announcement of formal alliance and his application to lead this alliance would be processed as per rules of the Ministry of Defence.

Responding to the concerns raised by Shireen Mazari, he said that Pakistan would not become part of any conflict between the two Muslim countries. “In case of any issue with the third Muslim country, Pakistan will not become a party but it will play mediating role,” he said, assuring to follow the resolution adopted in joint session of parliament regarding this matter.

PPP’s Shazia Sobia, during the speech of minister, pointed out quorum in the house. Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi has to adjourn the house due to lack of quorum.

Earlier, PTI’s moved a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat against Pakistan’s decision to join Saudi-led 41-nation Islamic military alliance and appointment of General (Retd) Raheel Sharif as its head.

“The State shall endeavour to preserve and strengthen fraternal relations among Muslim countries based on Islamic unity, … and encourage the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means,” the resolution read moved by Dr Shireen Mazari.