HAFIZABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will accept verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case, PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen declared.

Talking to the media at Bhoon Kalan village after inaugurating wheat harvesting, he elaborated that the PTI expects the verdict on Panamagate would be according to the aspirations of the masses and in the best interest of the country. He, however, said that under the prevailing system, no powerful person has ever been taken to task in the past.

He expressed his hope that after the verdict, several big fish would be made accountable according to the law. Mr Tareen said the days of the present government are numbered and the PTI would be victorious with a big majority during the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier on arrival, Jahangir Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan, PTI Hafizabad President Shoaib Hayat Tarar, former MNA/MPA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, the party Central Punjab General Secretary Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti and a large number of the party workers accorded a rousing welcome to the visiting leaders.

PROTEST AGAINST NOMINATIONS

The former PTI Hafizabad district President and other office-bearers of the party have protested against the nomination of “what they alleged” fake political leader. They took out a rally from press club in protest against the visit of PTI central leaders - Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan. They raised slogans against Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, a former MNA/MPA.

Addressing a press conference in Hafizabad press club Ch Amanullah Sandhu said that diehard old workers of PTI, who had rendered sacrifices for the party, have been ignored and the supporters of Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and his son have been nominated as office-bearers of the party. They alleged that Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and his son Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti have an underhand deal with PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. They said that a person who has lost UC election has been nominated as District President of the party, which is unfortunate.