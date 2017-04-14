AHMEDPUR EAST - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will sweep the next general elections as the days of PML-N government have been numbered. Former MNA and the incumbent PTI leader Arif Aziz Sheikh stated while addressing a workers meeting here the other day.

He paid rich tribute to PTI Chief Imran Khan for his historical struggle against corruption, nepotism malpractices and mass irregularities in government departments. “Insha Allah in the next general elections, PTI will make a landslide victory and will form governments in centre and all four provinces,” he expressed his hope.

He lashed at the rulers for their tall claims regarding end to power loadshedding, saying that people are facing 14 hours loadshedding on daily basis in Sub-division Ahmedpu East. “The rulers are making hallow claimed by spending billions of rupees from public exchequer on personal advertisement,” he regretted.

He urged the PTI workers to go door to door and pass the message of Imran Khan to each citizen and even rural populace.

Arif Aziz Sheikh said that Imran Khan would change destiny of the masses and will rid the country of the prevailing crises. Earlier, Mr Sheikh along with PTI leader Makhdoom Syed Amjad Bukhari visited different union councils of NA-183 where they met notables of the respective areas. He also met Sajjad Nasheen Uch Sharif Makhdoom Syed Zamurrud Hussein Bukhari and Chairman Municipal Committee Makhdoom Syed Sebtain Haider Bukhari.

FUNDS FOR UC UPLIFT ALLOCATED

PML-N MNA Ali Hassan Gillani has provided Rs9 million while former provincial ticket holder Hassan Askari Sheikh has allocated Rs5 million for the uplift of Union Council Mahand, said UC chairman Malik Rashad Mehmood Naich while speaking to the media along with UC Secretary Malik Abid Kalyar.

He informed that development work will be started soon. He stated that MNA grant will be spent on provision of electricity to eight villages of the UC Mahand while a survey of five more villages for provision of electricity has been completed. On the occasion, the UC chairman informed that 20 sewing machines have been distributed to deserving women while cheques amounting Rs10,000 thousands each has been provided to 15 poor women with the support of Baitul Maal.