Paramilitary Rangers recovered large quantity of weapons in a raid from a shop at Karachi’s Nishtar Road.

Rangers’ personnel on a tip-off raided a shop at Nishtar Road in Ranchhore Lane area of the city.

A spokesman of Rangers said that on a secret report that the facilitators of MQM-London have kept the weapons hidden in a shop for terrorism, the paramilitary personnel conducted the raid at the place.

The Rangers personnel recovered four seven mm rifles, two triple two rifles, six seven mm sub-machine guns and seven eight mm rifles.

It is pertinent to mention here that the law enforcement agencies involved in an operation against terrorists and hardened criminals in Karachi have captured large consignments of sophisticated weapons in recent months used by the armed groups in targeted killings and other crimes.