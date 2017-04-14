LAHORE/DG KHAN/GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD - Under the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Punjab Rangers on Thursday killed eight terrorists, including three in combined operations across the province.

In Taunsa, three TTP terrorists were gunned down and suicide vests, rocket launchers and weapons were recovered from their possession.

Punjab Rangers Colonel Amjad Iqbal revealed this, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, where he gave a briefing on various military operations to eliminate terrorism. He said combined operations took place in DG Khan, Taunsa, Hafizabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Col Amjad Iqbal said five absconders, belonging to Baloch Liberation Army, were killed in DG Khan, adding the killed absconders were facilitators of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Kalari, 60 kilometres from Dera Ghazi Khan.

The search operation was carried out by Punjab Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in the jurisdiction of Saddar Taunsa Sharif Police Station.

Talking to The Nation, Taunsa Sharif Saddar SHO Azher Hussain said three terrorists were killed in the operation and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Sources said police and law-enforcement agencies launched the search operation on a tip-off that terrorists were hiding in the area. On seeing the police and other security personnel, the terrorists opened fire at them. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed.

Four suicide jackets, three submachine guns (SMG), 236 rounds, 15 pistols, 19,996 rounds, one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) along with six rounds, 30 detonators, 8kg of explosives, 20 power units, two sets of walkie talkie, two compasses, a remote-control, 250 meters FID cable, five connection detectors, one connection detector gun and 11 magazines of SMG were recovered.

On Wednesday, Punjab Rangers and police arrested 12 suspects during joint cordon and search operations in various areas of Hafizabad.

The operations were conducted in different villages, including Par Masoo, Par Bondi and Par Lakhan. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February for the elimination of terrorism across the country. Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and civil armed forces as well as other security and law-enforcement agencies continue to actively participate in the operation and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rangers, police and other law-enforcement agencies carried out extensive combing operations under Raddul Fasaad and arrested more than a dozen militants and over 100 suspects across the Punjab.

In Gujranwala, police and law-enforcement agencies, in a joint operation under Raddul Fasaad, arrested 15 terrorists and 45 suspects. The search operation was carried out in the city and surrounding areas while a huge quantity of illegal arms was also seized during the operation. Sources said search operation would continue for next few days.

In Hafizabad, 57 suspects were nabbed by Rangers, CTD, special branch, district police and other LEAs in a joint operation conducted in Sukheke, Jalalpur Bhattian and Hafizabad city. As many as 16 Afghan nationals were also among the arrested. A huge quantity of firearms, including SMG, G-3, rifles, 12-bore guns, pistols and a large quantity of rounds was also seized. They were shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.

The combing operation was also held in Parmasu, Boondi and Lakhan areas of Hafizabad. The Afghan nationals were booked under the Foreign Act.

DPO Dr Ghias Gul said that combing operation against outlaws was being conducted successfully in the district and it would continue until all the suspects were apprehended.

In another operation in Rahim Yar Khan, police arrested 25 outlaws, including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers and recovered arms and drugs from them.

The police searched houses, commercial centers and conducted biometric verification of dozens of people.

During the search operation, the police arrested POs and drugs peddlers among 25 outlaws, besides recovering two pistols, a rifle, two guns, dozens of rounds, 252 liters of liquor, one kilogram hashish and 60kg bhang from their possession.