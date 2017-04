3 suspected RAW agents have been arrested in Rawalkot, reported Waqt News.

According to reports, police raided an area where the suspects were residing.

They were taken to a non-disclosed location.

During the investigation it was revealed that they had been ordered to kill Chinese people.

On Monday self-confessed Indian RAW agent and Naval officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was awarded death sentence by a military court.