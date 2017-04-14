ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday sought reply from the Ministry of Religious Affairs that no violation is committed by ignoring new tour operators in allotment of Haj quota.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the contempt petitions filed by tour operators who have not been registered for granting Haj quota since 2012.

The court directed Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Sohail Mahmood to submit a written statement ensuring that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has not made any violation in the new Haj Policy 2017, which the government approved on April 12. The petitioners informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs while violating the court orders ignored the new tour operators and allotted quota to old tour operators.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, a member of the bench, citing media reports, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs has not registered new tour operators in new Haj Policy 2017. He asked from the DAG to inform as to whether the Ministry of Religious Affairs has committed contempt of court or not in allotment of the Haj quota. Sohail, however, told that the ministry has allotted 40 percent quota to tour operators as per rules and regulations and it has not committed contempt of court. He further said that in pursuance of the court’s last order, they have submitted new Haj Policy before the apex court.

Justice Mushir Alam, however, asked the law officer to submit before the court in writing that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has not made any violation in the new Haj Policy.

The court also sought a written reply from the petitioners regarding the alleged contempt of court committed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and adjourned the hearing until next Thursday.