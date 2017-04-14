SADIQABAD - The Chicken Shawarma Association (CSA) staged a protest against Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for sealing shawarma shops on charge of selling unhygienic foodstuff without issuance of prior notices.

Hundreds of shawarma shopkeepers participated in the protest which was led by CSA president Asif Qayyum and other office-bearers.

Talking to media, the protesting shopkeepers said that they are grappling with worst financial circumstances due to closure of their business. They termed closure of their shops a cruel step by the PFA, adding their shops have been sealed without prior notices. “When the shopkeepers in Khanpur, Liaqatpur and other cities are running their shawarma shops then why traders of Sadiqabad are being prevented from doing so,” they raised questions.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and RY Khan DC to look into the matter and save their families from starvation.