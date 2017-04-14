SIALKOT - A period of two decades has passed but the libraries of 20 out of 22 government colleges have been running out of librarians putting a question mark on the performance of the Education Department.

The government has failed to appoint librarians in these colleges’ libraries in Sialkot district. According to the officials of Colleges’ Department, there are total 22 government boys and girls colleges in Sialkot district, out of which Govt Postgraduate College for Women Daska and Govt Boys Degree College Daska have the librarians. The rest of 20 government colleges have been deprived of the librarians since 1996.

The officials added that no recruitment of librarians had yet been made by the provincial government in Sialkot district.

These colleges also include Allama Iqbal Library of Govt Murray College that is the alma mater of Allama Iqbal and Faiz Ahmed Faiz. In Govt Murray College, only a junior clerk has been performing the additional duties of librarian. The old library has more than 42,000 books. It has got several new book racks, which are lying empty.

College management had already brought the situation into the notice into the notice of the officials of the Education Department but to no avail.

Local political, business, religious, literary and educational circles criticised the provincial government, and said that there was no importance of colleges’ library in the eyes of the government.

They said that the government functionaries were not interested in promoting quality education. They said that the libraries have almost lost their importance in the government colleges and local elected representatives have allegedly turned a blind eye to the situation.