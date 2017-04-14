Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take strong action against the lynching incident in Mardan.

In a tweet she also said that since the incident happened in KP province PTI must set an example.



Asad Umer another representative of PTI has also condemned the incident, 


On Thursday a mob beat a student to death at his university campus on Thursday after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

Five other persons also sustained injuries during the violent episode in Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

Muhammad Mashal Khan, a student of mass communication, had allegedly committed blasphemy on Wednesday evening at the university canteen.