Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take strong action against the lynching incident in Mardan.

In a tweet she also said that since the incident happened in KP province PTI must set an example.

No one allowed to take law into their own hands. Lynching of student on Mardan campus condemnable.Strong action must be taken ag the guilty! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 14, 2017





It is in Province where PTI is governing so am insisting strong action must be taken by KP govt. https://t.co/vkEduzdCjk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 14, 2017

Add militarisation of society - preference to use violence at slightest instigation - to intolerance and it is a lethal combination. https://t.co/XFAYPuA9Gf — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 14, 2017





Asad Umer another representative of PTI has also condemned the incident,

Mardan lynching yet another example of how increasing intolerance is destroying the fabric of society — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 14, 2017





On Thursday a mob beat a student to death at his university campus on Thursday after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said.

Five other persons also sustained injuries during the violent episode in Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

Muhammad Mashal Khan, a student of mass communication, had allegedly committed blasphemy on Wednesday evening at the university canteen.