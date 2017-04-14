TURBAT:- A major terrorist activity was foiled in Turbat when on intelligence tip, FC Balochistan recovered huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunition including rockets, IEDs, explosives different types of weapons and communication equipment being dumped in Goubard, 8 km North East of Mand for terrorist activities in Turbat. According to ISPR, huge cache of weapons was recovered which was to be used for terrorism purpose in the City.–INP

Tunnels with explosives, hand grenades, mobile phones and Indian-manufactured plastic containers were recovered in Upper Dir and South Waziristan.