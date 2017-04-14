DERA GHAZI KHAN - The CIA Police claimed to have three drug-peddlers and recovered 12kg of hashish and 62 bottle of liquor from their possession.

According to CIA Staff In-Charge Mian Nasir Mehmood Daha, the arrests were made during a vigorous crackdown launched on drug-pushers in the district.

Mr Daha claimed that the drug-pushers identified as Rashid Habib, Mir Khan and Madani Khan were arrested red handed with 12kg of hashish and 62 bottle of wine.

He said that the crackdown will continue to curb drugs dealing in the district.

The police have registered separate cases against drug-peddlers.