Top politicians, influentials are ‘power pilferers’

ISLAMABAD - Federal Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly that big politicians were involved in electricity pilferage.

During the question-hour in the National Assembly Thursday, he said, “I was stopped from presenting the list of power stealers in the house.” He, however, vowed there would be no deal on power pilferage and the entire matter would be presented in the NA.

To a question, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the generation capacity of electricity is continuously increasing whereas loadshedding is gradually decreasing in the country due to the relentless efforts of the government. He hoped that for incoming summer season, approximately 3870MW generation is expected to be added to the national grid by June 2017. He said in urban areas expected loadshedding would be reduced to four hours while six hours in rural and the industrial sector would be loadshedding free.

He said funds for Dasu HPP have been arranged. Loan agreement between Government of Pakistan, WAPDA and World Bank for an IDA Credit of $588.4 million along with an IDA Partial Credit Guarantee (PCG) of $460 million was signed on August 25, 2014 in Islamabad.

Agreement for commercial financing of Rs144 billion against the Government of Pakistan guarantees and WAPDA balance sheet, was signed on March 29, 2017 with the consortium of seven local banks led by M/s HBL.

He said international banks are in the process of providing commercial financing up to $800 million against World Bank PCG and Government of Pakistan guarantees. Agreement with international banks for $350 (Credit) is expected to be finalised soon. The project is located at 7km North of Dasu Town in Kohistan District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 350km North from Islamabad. The site is 74km downstream of proposed Diamer Basha Dam Project site.

The minister said power demand of Gwadar area is being met through import of 104MW power from Iran through 132kV Interconnection transmission lines between Pakistan and Iran.

Further import of 100 MW power from Iran is also under consideration to meet the power demand of Gwadar area. In addition, installation of 300MW imported coal-based power plant in Gwadar has also been planned under the CPEC project.

Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah said loadshedding was being observed for 18 hours in urban areas and 22 hours in rural areas of Sindh.

Due to electricity pilferage, Sindh, Balochistan and KP were being defamed, he added. “The amount of electricity which is stolen in Lahore is more than the electricity pilferage in two Discos in Sindh, but it is not highlighted anywhere,” he affirmed. More than 50pc electricity grid stations in Sindh were much older and the same was the situation in Balochistan, he asserted.

“Give us electricity. We assure you that we will take steps for payment of electricity bills and prevention of power pilferage,” he remarked.

The rates of electricity in Pakistan are very high. The electricity generation in this year is the same what was in 2013. Electricity shortfall was 4,000MW in 2013, but now it is 5,000MW.

The number of HIV positive people in the country has increased to 133,299, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told the National Assembly Thursday.

In a written reply, the ministry said that the numbers of HIV patients are increasing and the reason behind this increase is lack of prevention interventions, for the key populations, by the relevant quarters in HIV and AIDS response. Another major reason highlighted is availability of better diagnostic facilities.

According to the ministry’s data received from 23 HIV Treatment Centres, 12 Prevention of Parents to Child Transmission Centres, 20 Community Home Based Centres, the total number of registered people living with HIV (PLHIV) with NACP till end of December 2016, are 18,440 PLHIV while 8,888 are eligible for Anti Retroviral Treatment (ART) based on WHO criteria of CD-4 count less than 500.

About polio, the ministry said that Pakistan along with Nigeria and Afghanistan is one of three polio endemic countries in the world. From 306 cases in 2014, the number has declined to 20 in 2016 which is the lowest ever recorded in the country. The momentum continues in 2017 as we have reported two cases so far against 8 cases reported during the same time period in 2016, it added.

