A top US official said on Friday President Donald Trump looked forward to working with Pakistan to pursue peace and security in the region days after US envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Washington was concerned about the relationship between Islamabad and New Delhi.

In a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, US National Security Adviser Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster said security was an important prerequisite to unlock the immense economic potential of the region and the US administration would like to work closely with Pakistan in this regard.

"President Trump looks forward to working with Pakistan to pursue the common objectives of peace and security and economic well being of the people," said the US official. "Sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces as well as civilians to improve the security conditions are admirable."

Lauding the ruling government's initiative for economic reforms, McMaster said Pakistan had made impressive progress on the economic side. He said he looked forward to meeting the finance minister in Washington later this month.

On his part, Dar congratulated Gen McMaster on assuming the important responsibility as the National Security Advisor and said that he looked forward to working with him (NSA) to further develop and enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"The improved security conditions as well as the economic turnaround achieved in last three years provide an excellent opportunity to develop and promote an economic partnership between the two countries," he added.

"Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood and the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is keen to work with friends and partners for peace and stability in the region and beyond."