SADIQABAD : The abundance of motorcycle and loader rickshaws, being driven by untrained underage drivers, has been taking its toll on public lives, warranting stringent measures to discourage the rising trend.

During a survey, residents of different areas held traffic police personnel responsible for the situation, saying that indifference and inefficiency of the traffic police are behind the mushrooming number of motorcycle rickshaws in the city and surroundings. They said that these vehicles have sparked panic across the city as they are usually overloaded and recklessly driven by young drivers under the age of 14. “These underage drivers do not possess license and have no knowledge of traffic rules which often cause accidents,” they added.

When contacted, the Rescue 1122 spokesman also termed the underage driving main reason behind frequent road accidents. Citizens including Waqas, Imtiaz Ahmed, Allah Rakha, Khalid Mehmood and Nasir Ali demanded the traffic police to take notice of the situation and stop untrained drivers driving these vehicles.

STRIKE FOR CHAMBERS

Lawyers of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers’ chambers at judicial complex.

The complainants came from far-flung areas for hearing of their cases had to suffer a lot as no lawyer appeared in the court.

In conversation with mediamen, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti and other office-bearers said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees, adding that no place has been allotted so far for the lawyers’ chambers.

They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers’ chambers at the judicial complex. They also urged the Lahore High Court Chief Justice to play his role in this regard.