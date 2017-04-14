The Senate Chairman has returned all his protocol and canceled his trip to Iran as well.

Zaffar-ul-Haq and other members of the Parliament also went to his chamber to pacify him but he did not listen to anyone.

“There is no use of my staying as a member, as parliamentarians are not present regularly. If anyone has issues with me then what is the point of staying,” he said.

Earlier Senate Chairman Raza Rabani said that if things were not to be followed according to the constitution then he would submit his resignation, reported Waqt News.

“Provinces and Federal government are locking horns. Federal government is not willing to follow the constitution,” he said while addressing the Senate.

“If no one is going to abide by the constitution then I won’t mind submitting my resignation,” he added and left for his chamber.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani famous started crying after getting emotional after voting in the upper house on the 21st Constitutional Amendment for facilitating military courts in the country in 2015.

Rabbani said that he voted on the amendment against his own conscience.

“I never felt more ashamed in my life,” he had said.