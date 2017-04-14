MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A newly-married woman was burnt to death allegedly by in-laws here on Thursday. Police said that 22-year-old woman who got married recently was reportedly set on fire by her in-laws allegedly by sprinkling kerosene oil on her in Pahrianwali. The woman was burnt to death due to fire. It is to be noted that husband of the victim has gone abroad to earn livelihood. The police registered a case and have started further investigation.