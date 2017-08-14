ISLAMABAD - Vice-Premier of China Wang Yang and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas discussed issues relating to bilateral, regional and international interest with specific reference to the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

The Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China on Sunday called on the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House. PM Abbasi while warmly welcoming Wang Yang said that Pakistan and China were all weather friends and strategic partners.

“Pak-China bilateral ties are time tested and our relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is a game-changer for the region and beyond,” the prime minister said.

Both the leaders held comprehensive discussions on all issues of bilateral, regional and international interest. They expressed satisfaction at the progress on the implementation of the CPEC projects.

Wang Yang congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan's 70th-anniversary celebrations and stressed that his visit demonstrated the close strategic relations between the "iron brothers", Pakistan and China, and China's strong support for Pakistan. He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support for issues of core importance to China.

Both the leaders agreed to further promote cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the prime minister and the Chinese vice-prime minister witnessed the inauguration ceremony of the CPEC energy and infrastructure projects and the signing of bilateral MoUs/agreements between the two countries.

The Chinese vice-premier was assisted by Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and other senior officials from the Chinese side. Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister also hosted a dinner in honour of the Chinese vice-premier and members of the visiting delegation.

Our Staff Reporter