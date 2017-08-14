BAHAWALPUR-The district administration has directed the price control magistrates to ensure the sale of commodities on the fixed prices and check the price lists affixed on the shops regularly.

At the district price control committee's meeting, it issued these directives to the assistant commissioners from all over the district, President Anjuman-e-Tajraan Khursheed Nazir, Deputy Director Enterprise Parvez Fahim Bukhari and officials from the departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that on the shops, price lists be displayed on prominent places so that customers would not have to face any difficulty while purchasing. He added that strict action be taken against the hoarding and adulteration of the products.

In the meeting, prices of the daily-use items were reviewed. The rate of rice (Basmati) was fixed at Rs108 per kg, Rice (Ari) at Rs38 per kg, Daal Maash at 138 rupee per kg, Daal Masoor at 74 rupee per kg and Daal Moong at 80 rupee per kg.

Similarly white gram price was set at Rs134 per kg, gram flour at Rs105 per kg, red chilli powder at Rs177 per kg, Sooji at Rs42 kg, ice Rs10 kg, mutton at 580 rupee per kg, beef at 280 rupee per kg, milk at 65 rupee per liter and yogurt at 70 rupee per kg.