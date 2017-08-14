ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has appointed Sartaj Aziz as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission with a status of federal minister while Lt-Gen(retd) Nasir Janjua would continue as PM Adviser on National Security.

According to the notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, all the advisers to the former premier Nawaz Sharif have been retained with the same portfolios expect the change in the status of Sartaj Aziz who had served as Adviser to the former PM on Foreign Affairs.

Sartaj Aziz was given the position of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to mainly look after the CPEC related projects and would assist the prime minister in looking after the affairs of the Planning Commission the portfolio he had kept with him.

The other advisers to the prime minister whose names were notified on Sunday included Amir Muqam, who would continue to monitor the working of the federal government departments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, Irfan Siddiqui would continue to work as Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division, Sardar Mehtab Abbassi would work as Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation while Jam Mashuq would continue as Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs.

All these advisers, who had also served in same capacity with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, would be having the status of federal ministers.