One of the students of Cadet College Larkana who had faced extreme torture by his teacher, was sent to United States for his treatment. On Monday he returned to Pakistan from the US. Muhammad Ahmed was confined to bed, due to the torture.

According to the boy’s father Muhammad Rashid, the medical board of the hospital had stated his son was totally fine to return after all the examinations of Muhammad Ahmed such as endoscopy of his throat and nose were cleared.

Muhammad Ahmed was sent to US by the Sindh Government to get a proper treatment to overcome the internal injuries.