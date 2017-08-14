QUETTA - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Quetta on Sunday, a day after a suicide bomber targeted a military truck near the Pishin bus stop killing 15 people, including 8 soldiers. At least 40 others were wounded in the blast which took place on Saturday night.

COAS Gen Bajwa, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzia, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, IG FC Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and other security officers attended the funeral prayer of martyred security personnel.

After his visit to the injured of the Quetta blast at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Gen Bajwa was briefed about the incident at the Southern Command headquarters. The COAS reiterated that the fight against terrorism would continue until enduring peace and stability were achieved, said a press release issued by ISPR.

"There is a need to have synergy between efforts of all the state institutions to defeat terrorism in totality," he said, adding that the Pakistani nation would celebrate Independence Day to "honour the sacrifices of all 'Shuhada-e-Pakistan' [made] for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan."

ZEHRI CHAIRS MEETING: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri presided over a meeting to review post-blast situation.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Haq, Inspector General Balochistan Police Ahsan Mehboob, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other high civil-security high ups were also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that all security institutes will eliminate terrorists’ hideouts from the province and crackdowns against terrorists will continue in Balochistan.

“Will intensify search-operations in Quetta’s suburban areas, while security arrangements will further reinforced,” the high level security moot decided.

The participants of the meeting expressed their resolve to fight terrorism.





OUR STAFF REPORTER