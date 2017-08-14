LAHORE - The results of NA-120 (Lahore), election on which is due to be held on September 17, would reflect people’s judgment on the performance of the PML-N government over the past four years and the role of Mian Nawaz Sharif as the leader of ‘revolution’ he wants to bring about. The opposition candidates would harvest a political crop their respective parties have sown during this period.

In the changed situation it may also be assumed that the outcome of this constituency will be a spectacle of the 2018 election, which all parties are expected to contest very seriously.

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, the PML-N candidate on the seat, is a capable lady, more intelligent than her spouse who served three incomplete terms as prime minister. (Maryam Nawaz is more intelligent than even her parents).

Not many people know that BKN advises her spouse on important political matters. Also, she was the one who kept the Musharraf government on tenterhooks when Mr Sharif had been put on trial on the charge of hijacking a PIA plane in 1999.

She used to hold a weekly meeting “Bazm-i-Pakistan” at her Model Town residence, which was attended by a limited number of PML leaders and workers. At this forum BKN used to deliver a speech, invariably critical of the Musharraf rule, which was carried by newspapers the following day. The forum also provided the journalists an opportunity to ask her questions on different subjects.

Once the security agencies did not allow journalists to enter BKN’s residence and talk to her. She and her media coordinator Farrukh Shah, who was subsequently appointed as Punjab DGPR during Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as he had changed loyalty for reasons best known to him, devised an interesting strategy to convey their message to the media.

BKN went to the rooftop of her house with a mega phone and journalists were asked to listen to her speech in the facing park. When she started speaking, security people outside her residence were taken aback as they did not know where she was seated. The media persons took notes of her speech and published the same in their respective newspapers the following day.

She was very happy for defeating the government’s plan to gag her.

It was also BKN who gave the first indication about the ‘bad health’ of her husband and the possibility of the family going abroad in 2000.

She had gone to Attock Fort to meet her incarcerated spouse. On her return to Lahore’s old airport she burst into tears when the waiting journalists spoke to her.

She said her husband’s blood pressure was very high and he was not feeling well. She said either the government should give him proper treatment or allow the family to take him abroad. “Blood pressure and treatment abroad?” was the first indication that something was going on behind the scene between the Sharif family and the Musharraf government.

A few months later, the Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia under a 10-year agreement for staying out of politics.

Now that BKN is going to contest election, her role will be even more important than what she played in the past.

Interestingly, if elected she will be going from Lahore to Islamabad at a time when her spouse has reached from Islamabad to Lahore after being disqualified by a five-member SC bench.

Her chances of success are very high as the opposition parties are disunited. The PPP, PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami have put up their own candidates, a factor that will benefit BKN.

The only factor whose impact on her election is difficult to calculate is the changed agenda of her husband, who now talks of a revolution. People may or may not like his programme.

But many say that if elected BKN will not stay as an ordinary MNA. Maybe, the party gets her elected as the new head of government to set a new precedent of the husband and wife occupying the country’s top office.

Traditionally, a PML-N prime minister also runs the party. This means that the office of the party president, which is with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the time being may go to BKN at a later stage.

But if the party and government offices are with different individuals, controlling the party will be a very difficult task.

BKN’s strongest rival is PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, a gynaecologist who had contested the 2013 election against Mian Nawaz Sharif and was defeated.

Mr Sharif had polled more than 91,000 votes against Dr Yasmeen’s 52,000 plus.

The PPP, JUI-F and Jamaat-i-Islami’s candidates’ total votes were not more than 5,000.

PTI, PPP and the Jamaat-i-Islami are opposition parties but the PML-N is celebrating their disunity.

In the given situation Dr Yaseem cannot ‘midwife’ a victory against BKN.

She is a very talented lady who created a place for herself in politics because of her hard work. Her performance in the previous election against Nawaz Sharif was not a small achievement.

Dr Yasmeen is the only politician who has the distinction of challenging both the husband and the wife.