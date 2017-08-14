Hassnain Javed - Pakistan is not that much poor. The main dilemma is nation’s poor class has themselves helped in creating richer class of the society.

According to the current statistics, the economy of Pakistan is the 24th largest in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), and 42nd largest in terms of nominal gross domestic product. Pakistan has a population of over 190 million (the world's 6th-largest), giving it a nominal GDP per capita of $1,428, which ranks 147th in the world for 2016. However, Pakistan's undocumented economy is estimated to be 36% of its overall economy, which is not taken into consideration when calculating per capita income. Pakistan is a developing countryand is one of the Next Eleven, the eleven countries and has a potential to be among the world's large economies in the 21st century. However, after decades of war and social instability, as of 2013, serious deficiencies in basic services such as railway transportation and electric power generation had developed. The economy is semi-industrialized, with centres of growth along the Indus River. Primary export commodities include textiles, leather goods, sports goods, chemicals and carpets/rugs. It implies the government at hand is poor but nation is rich.

Look at it this way, rain inevitably grinds down stony mountains over centuries and ultimately creates fertile soil. Similarly, nations are inevitably formed when people experience a common environment and live together for long enough. How long is long? In Pakistan’s case the time scale could be fairly short. Its people are diverse but almost all understand Urdu. They watch the same television programs, hear the same radio stations, deal with the same irritating and inefficient bureaucracy, buy similar products, and despise the same set of rulers. The metamorphosis of Pakistan into a nation can be catalyzed by a suitable manifesto of change. What should that be?

Firstly, Pakistan needs peace. If there is peace in the heart there is harmony in the home. If there is harmony in the home there is order in the nation. This means that it must turn inwards and fix its own problems rather than attempt solving those around it such as Kashmir, Afghanistan, or Palestine.

Secondly, Pakistan needs to practice economic justice as it is the working machinery of a welfare state. Economic justice is not the same as flinging coins at a beggar. Rather, it requires an organizational infrastructure that, at the very least, provides employment but also rewards appropriately according to ability and hard work. Incomes should be neither exorbitantly high nor miserably low. Thirdly, Pakistan needs to draft a federation agreement that gives its different peoples equal participation and the feeling that they are part of the same nation. So this means Pakistan’s rulers must respect diversity and hand important powers over to the provinces, re- conceiving itself as a federation of autonomous states with defense and foreign affairs held in common. India serves as model. Above all, Islamabad’s conflict with Baluchistan urgently needs resolution using political sagacity and persuasion rather than military force.

Finally and most importantly, Pakistan needs the rule of law and renewal of the social contract. Nearly three centuries earlier, philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau observed that each citizen of a state voluntarily places his person under the supreme direction of the “general will”. An unwritten contract between the individual and society requires that a citizen accept the rule of law and acknowledge certain basic responsibilities. In return the citizen receives certain rights from the larger entity. Without this voluntary submission by individuals, said Rousseau, humans would be no better than beasts.The social contract is being ruthlessly violated. Citizens do not exhibit responsible social behavior. Most do not pay their fair share of income tax, respect basic environmental rules, heed traffic laws, and dispose off garbage as they should. Law-breaking occurs because ordinary people see the nation’s leaders openly flouting the very rules they were empowered to protect, and because they can see that enforcement of the law is no more than a perfunctory gesture. The problem is compounded by Pakistan’s fundamental confusion: is the citizen obligated to obey secular (or common) law or one of the many interpretations of Islamic law, or even the tribal law of jirgas? Surely a modern state has to set uniform rules for its citizens or else risk losing its legitimacy.

The path to creating a Pakistani nation is doubtlessly difficult. As the population explodes, oceans of poverty and misery deepen, limbless beggars in the streets multiply water and clean air become scarce, education is stalemated, true democracy remains elusive, and the distance from a rapidly developing world increases. With the pessimism of the intellect we must calmly contemplate the yawning abyss up ahead. But then, after a period of reflection, one should move to prevent falling into it.

So, in today’s era Pakistan needs a visionary leader to address all the above discussed issues and its solutions. A leader who makes one feel that being born in Pakistan is parallel to wining a lottery prize. It could be possible if the leader forms the national government in Pakistan to suppress the economic and social problems at hand. National government will put in place several significant policies such as lowering the bank rate or in other words cheap money to encourage people taking loans and establishing cottage industries. This methodology will bring prosperity as people will be spending more and increasing demand, which in turn stimulate the economy by creating a demand for workers which leads to lower unemployment. It is also referred to multiplier effect. Moreover, introducing “protectionism” making exporting goods outside the country more difficult at least for a short span of time so that Pakistan industry grow and flourish and can reap utmost long run benefits of China-Pakistan economic corridor. Pakistan nationals needs a leader with strong nerves to restrict population flow, encourage human cross breed management, strict passing of laws against spitting on roads and walls, adherence to motor cycle drivers lane on the left side of the road as line management on the road is the mere reflection of aligned society, religiously wearing of helmets, complete ban on fake limbless beggars on the streets, restrict the noise pollution as in amidst of shouting the disrupted message is received by the sender and unaligned mediators distorts the real jest of the message, if human armpits are clean then it will automatically generate disgust from the garbage on streets, encouragement to the concept of sharing with foremost attention of food sharing. These are considerably petty issues but there it’s key to the long lasting impacts.

If such leader comes then Pakistan will largely escape the economic problems. On any measure of the health of a society—from economic indicators like productivity and innovation to social ones like inequality and crime—the Pakistan will be gathered near the top. Thus, the follower of Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) will be the great leader of Pakistan.

The writer is Master Trainer/Advisor at Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center, Lahore operated under Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, Islamabad.

