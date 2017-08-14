FAISALABAD-Health Week would be observed from 15th to 19th of August in the district and health protection camps would be established at tehsil headquarters hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Zaffar Abbas said all necessary arrangements were being made finalised to observe Health Week and camps would remain open from 8:00am to 2pm. At least 50 to 400 patients would be checked daily, he said.

He further said that duty roaster of doctors and paramedical staff has also been issued in this regard. He said that sitting arrangements have been made for the visitors besides registration via mobile phones, physical parameters, blood, malaria, hepatitis, HIV Aids, sugar tests, lung health screening, counseling of patients would be conducted.

Along with diet and referral plan, treatment of complex children and facility of ultra sound machines for pregnant women would be available at protection health camps during the Health Week.

He said that camps would be established at THQ hospitals of Jaranwala, Tandlinawala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra, Govt General Hospital Samnabad, rural health centres, 65/GB, Dijkot, Kanjwani, Basic Health Units 189/RB, 44/JB, 283/GB, 404/GB, 192/RB and 222/RB.

He directed the health officers to perform their duties with dedication and commitment for making the health week a success.

He said proper sitting arrangements for visitors along with the facility of drinking water, fans, UPS, Generators would be available while sufficient quantity of medicines and medical test facilities would be available at health camps.