Oneeba Afzaal - The celebration of the Independence Day has started. Streets are decorated with national flag and sounding national songs. Finally the 70th Independence Day is near when the whole Nation is ready to celebrate the Independence of the country. From the cover page of the Newspapers to the logo of the Television Channels everything becomes Green. Every person is uploading their Selfies on Social Networking Sites in Green & White dress with the caption saying "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY". Nearly 70 years of Independence and Pakistan still bleeds Green, the shade of our flag, symbolic of cleanliness and purity.

Today Pakistan is suffering from Chaos, violence, terrorism,corruption and different religious and political fights but the love of people of Pakistan for their country is not become less.We stand at the worst place of history, where we are labeled as a nation of extremists, where David Cameroon, an American agent, shamelessly terms Pakistan as a heaven of terrorism, where even Mosques, Churches, Schools and Imam Bargahs are not safe, where everyone cries for injustice, and above all even during the worst crisis of human history our politicians wallow in blames and corrupt activities.

Pakistan lost too many valuable lives in 2017. On February 13, 2017, at least 14 personswere killed and another 85 were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Punjab Assembly Building on Mall Road, Lahore.

In the worst attack, on February 16, 2017, at least 88 civilians were killed and more than 343 were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a historic Sufi shrine in the Sehwan town of Jamshoro District in Sindh Province.

In January 21, 2017, at least 25 civilians were killed and more than 87 were injured in a bomb blast at the Vegetable Market of Parachinar in the FATA’s Kurram Agency.

In 25 June, Just before one day of Eid-ul-Fitr, At least 152 people were burnt to death and scores injured after an oil tanker caught fire in Bahawalpur's Ahmedpur East. More than 117 people were injured in the incident.

Pakistan has been ranked as a country with "serious" hunger level with 22 per cent of its population undernourished on the Global Hunger Index, 2016. Placed 107 in a ranking of 118 developing countries, Pakistan performed worse than most of its South Asian neighbors in eliminating hunger.

Water crisis is one of the biggest issues of Pakistan today. Pakistan is at the 17th position in the list of the countries, which are facing water crisis. A recent UNDP report says that Pakistani authorities are negligent about an impending water crisis that is posing a serious threat to the country's stability. Pakistan is likely to dry up by 2025.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, around 512 women and girls, and 156 men and boys, were killed in 2016\2017 by relatives on so-called “honour” grounds.

After all these darker side of Pakistan, Can we truly then celebrate today as an independent nation? Here I quote Late John F. Canady who once said:“Ask not what your country has given to you; just ask what you have done for lt?”

Pakistan has given us all so much; it was created just for us. Our country has faced an excessive amount of obstacles from partition where thousands of lives were lost just for an independent homeland, to today. Yet, this country is still standing. So much sacrifice, pain, blood and dreams are condensed into the word “PAKISTAN”. Pakistan gave us honor; respect and identity and now it is time we must return Pakistan our unconditional love. Pakistan is the land of blessings. History teaches us that how much highly valued the dream of Pakistan was and how our fathers fought for it. creases with new spirit and I feel great proud by my nation and love it because despite of all this it stand united.

In short, Pakistan holds the dreams of millions of people who sacrificed their lives for our better tomorrow, this land of Pakistan is the land of Blood of the martyrs, and therefore there is nothing but love that can fill one’s heart with such a history.

This independence day don't just sing aloud the national anthem, don't just wave the national flag but promise to save the legacy our freedom fighters left us, we must stand together and come out of those petty shells and start doing something for our Country.

Oneeba Afzaal