SIALKOT/SAMBRIAL/GUJRANWALA/ -HAFIZABAD- The Independence Day is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm here like other parts of the country.

The main national flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the historical Sialkot Fort. A large number of the people from all walks of life would participate in this colourful ceremony.

All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt. Murray College Sialkot(the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), the main streets, roads and bazaars have been illuminated and decorated like bride with national flags and colourful buntings.

National flags could be seen hoisted on cars, motorcycles, trucks, atop of the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

The children have decorated their cycles and the elders their motorbike and cars with national flags and stickers. The shops, buildings, government offices and houses have been decorated to celebrate this special occasion. Both the young and old have started preparing for the Independence Day celebrations in their own style. The children can be seen buying buntings, stickers and badges from their pocket money.

Flags, stickers, caps, shirts and other celebration items are being sold in temporary setup stalls at Sambrial Moor, Wazirabad road, Main Bazaar, Dry port Chowk and other various places. Celebration preparations are also at peak at Bhopawala, Sahowala, Begowala, Baddokay Cheema, Kharolian, Malkhanwala, Sahibkay Cheema, Dhanawali, Majra Kalan & Dhillam Balagan and other main areas of Tehsil Sambrial.

Ceremonies will be held in the government colleges, schools, TMA Office, private schools, Press Club and local offices of political & religious organisations. People of all walks of life are passionate to celebrate the day.

Gujranwala streets are full of national fervor as people buy patriotic merchandise from the dozens of vendors that have set up shops. Peoples of all groups are busy buying flags and clothing apparel that shows their love for Pakistan. Main ceremony of Independence Day will be held at Commissioner Office, in which officers of government departments and parliamentarians shall be participated.

Likewise, Hafizabad citizens particularly youth are purchasing national flags, lights, caps banners, shirts, badges etc. to celebrate the national day in a befitting manner.

Hundreds of roadside stalls have been set up to sell multi-colour and national flags, buntings etc. which has attracted the citizens particularly children. There is heavy rush at the stalls and the vendors are fleecing their customers particularly children.

The main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at District Complex where the speakers would highlight the two-nation theory. A large number of social and political workers, students and elected representatives would attend the ceremony.