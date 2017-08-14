RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced to oppose any move to omit Article 62 and 63 from the Constitution.

He said that a conspiracy was being hatched to omit the two articles so that corrupt and dishonest could be facilitated against rule of law. Addressing a public rally organised by Sheikh Rashid’s Awami Muslim League at Liaqaut Bagh Rawalpindi, Imran Khan said the move, if succeeds, will allow a ruler to loot public money. He asked the party workers to come to Islamabad against deletion of Article 62 and 63 if needs be so.

Giving an answer to Nawaz Sharif’s repeated query, “Why was I ousted”, Imran Khan said he (Nawaz) was not mandated to loot public money. “Whether you had got the mandate from public for looting them and buy expensive properties abroad,” he questioned. In reference to Nawaz’ query “Why was I ousted”, Imran Khan said thousands of people languishing in jails are asking why they are in jails. “All this drama is being staged to pressurise NAB and SC,” he added. He said NAB is yet to file an appeal in the Hudaibia Paper Mills case.

Imran Khan said he was seeing a conspiracy against SC and the Army in the shape of GT Road march. He quoted Army Chief as saying that the Army stands by democracy and Constitution, adding state institutions were being criticised for nothing. “You distributed sweets and are now speaking against JIT, SC and the Army,” Imran Khan lamented. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had been occupying state institutions for the last 30 years. “This time he (Nawaz) could not manage SC and JIT which is the beginning of Naya Pakistan,” he said. He vowed to bring 10 times more people in support of the Army and other state institutions than Nawaz got on GT Road and added they will protect SC. “The nation will stand by SC and the Army when demands be,” he promised.

Terming the GT Road march by Nawaz Sharif after his disqualification from the SC as a drama, Imran Khan said at the moment only two kinds of people are with Nawaz Sharif; first those benefitting from the current system and two those fear that they will be held accountable after Nawaz. He said Nawaz Sharif was doing a drama by delivering gloomy speeches on GT Road.

He also lashed out at local media house. He said another media owner who is a partner in LNG terminal abroad is also getting financial benefits from Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan counted his success stories in life ranging from a successful cricket career, setting up Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital and NUML University to the successful political struggle.

Imran Khan also unveiled four features of ‘Naya Pakistan’ when Pakistanis would get respect all over the globe. He asked the people to wage war against poverty. He said helping poor will the pillar of his government’s financial policy when it comes to power. Patients will be given free medical treatment. Agricultural, industrial policies will revolve around ending poverty, he promised. He said merit will be given priority which he believed will lead to progress. He said political interference caused decline in the national esteem. Counting accountability as the third feature of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Imran Khan said China arrested 200 ministers over corruption charges during three years. He also vowed to grow plants under ‘Green Pakistan’ programme. He also expected masses to speak truth, the only thing he wants from them to lift the nation to prosperity and progress. He also paid tributes to Sheikh Rashid for fighting ‘political mafia’ in the country during the last nine years.

Meanwhile, heavy rain delayed the proceedings. A large number of supporters turned up on the call of Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for the public gathering. The ground was almost filled with participants despite a downpour that has been lashing the city since the evening. According to the party sources, PTI Chief Imran Khan addressed the crowd at Liaquat Bagh after a gap of six years. Female workers danced on the tune of anti-Nawaz songs as rain lashed the participants. Few of the female workers were dressed in party flag colours.

Addressing the participants, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that government wanted to assassinate him. He termed it a shame that Prime Minister of the country will do a job in a neighbouring country. Criticising the government, Rashid said same Army officer was part of the JIT which exonerated Mariam Nawaz in the Dawn Leaks case. He said a corrupt politician was elevated to the Prime Minister office. He vowed to approach SC against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the LNG deal he signed as minister for petroleum with Qatar.

Addressing the participants, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Nawaz Sharif looted public exchequer that was why he was ousted. He said Nawaz Sharif sided with General Zia when the latter kicked out Muhammad Khan Junejo from power. When President Farooq Leghari dismissed Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif sided with the President. Qureshi said Nawaz was ousted from politics after he could not satisfy the JIT. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also addressed the gathering.