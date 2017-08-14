KASUR-Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said that all the institutions are not working according to the Constitution, advising the politicians and lawmakers to avoid clash with state institutions.

He was talking to mediamen here at Mianwala village after condoling the death of mother of Ch Manzoor Ahmed, central secretary information of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Raza Rabbani pointed out that all the state institutions must work according to 1973 Constitution of Pakistan. He also stressed the need for dialogue for solution to all problems.

He termed media a pillar of the state and condemned attack on mediamen. He said that legislation is underway for the protection of the mediamen. He also greeted the nation on 70th Independence Day.

Woman electrocuted, man fell down

Two persons including a woman died in different incidents here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Chanan Bibi of Gohar Jagheer was electrocuted when she touched live electricity wires. In another incident, a labourer identified as Khalil was killed after falling from an under-construction building. He worked at Ittefaq Iron factory in Rosa Bheel area of Kot Radha Kishan.

BURNT

On other hand, a 100-year-old woman of Toluwala village sustained critical burns after she touch live electricity wires. She was rushed to Kasur DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

MAN DEPRIVED OF CASH

A man of Walton Colony deprived of Rs100,000 by unidentified dacoits here the other day.

Tariq Javed told the Khudian Khas Police that he was on the way on a car to Kasur from Lahore. Near Askari Pump, two dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint, snatched Rs100,000 from him and fled. Police are investigating.