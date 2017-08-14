Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a song on eve of Independence Day.

ISPR released the song titled ‘Ae Watan Tera Bhala Ho’ on social media. Shafqat Amanat Ali is the lead singer in it.

The song complements military’s resolve against terrorism and shows how all the armed forces are united against this menace.

It’s a simple video showing the operations that are taking place against the militants in various areas of Pakistan, especially in the Northern areas.

This video coincidentally comes right after an attack took place on an army truck in Quetta which resulted in the martyrdom of seven soldiers among 15 persons.

Army is conducting Operation Raddul Fasaad and Operation Khyber 4 against terrorism and militancy.

Former army chief Raheel Sharif had launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in 2014 which had proven to be fruitful.