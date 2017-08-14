LALAMUSA-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq said that all the opposition parties especially JI would become a robust impediment to the proposed attempt to repeal the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

However, he demanded that these laws should also be applied on the judges, generals and government officials, said The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer visited Lalamusa to offer Fateha for the 12-year-old boy who was crushed to death by one of the vehicles of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif's motorcade.

He said that that was an accident and accidents do happen but the dilemma here was that no one cared about the boy when he was critically injured in the hit despite the people shouted and called attention to the boy but the motorcade didn't stop. Even after the injury, the boy was rushed to a hospital by the locals in a rickshaw instead of being taken care by the most qualified doctors and ambulances present in the motorcade, he regretted.

He further added that the state of arrogance and selfishness of the senior leaders cost that boy his life. “We pray for him and also his family. Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, senior leader Waleed Iqbal and Nawazish Ali Sheikh also condoled with the f amily.

Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the PTI would raise voice against the act of barbarity in every forum. He promised that he would try his best to get justice for the family.

Shujaat sees no probability of polls in 2018

SIALKOT-PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said there was strong probability that the general elections would be delayed and not held in 2018 due to the prevailing political scenario in the country.

He was talking to newsmen and party workers at village Rasoolpur Bhalliaan after condoling the sad demise of local PML-Q leader Ch Imtiaz Ahmed Bhalli with his family.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that it was also the prime obligation of all the political parties to work together for the political and economic stability of the country after the ouster of Nawaz Sharif from power by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that the political rivals must stop thinking the PML-Q as a weak political party and underestimating its political worth. He said that the PML-Q will contest the next general elections whenever it would be held. He said that there were no chances of holding the general elections in 2018.

He also stressed a need for early unification of all the factions of the Muslim League, saying that the time was ripe for the Muslim League groups to be united by shunning their political differences in the larger national interest. He said that the unification of all the Muslim League fictions would boost and strengthen true democracy and and democratic norms. He said that the PML-Q would never allow anyone to derail the democracy in Pakistan. He said that now the Pakistan could not bear further political crisis and adventure.