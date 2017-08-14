MULTAN/BAHAWALNAGAR-A man killed his wife over some domestic dispute here on Sunday. Police said that accused hailing from Budhla Sant area of Multan after exchange of hot words with wife over domestic issues killed her. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested the murderer and registered a case against him. In Bahawalnagar, the dead body of a woman, tortured to death was found here on Sunday. Police said that the body of a woman, tortured to death was found from Adda Kothi area. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital, Chishtian for post-mortem. The police after registration of a case into the incident have started investigation.