DERA GHAZI KHAN/SIALKOT-The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to clean the city and to make arrangements for the celebrations of the Independence Day due to ongoing rally of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif.

Mayor Shahid Hameed, who is enjoying first year of the post, could not make arrangements for the I-Day celebrations. Tomorrow is 14th of August but Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the union council chairmen who belong to PML-N, are still busy in the party activities like former prime minister's rally, by ignoring the importance of Independence-Day.

The MC has not decorated the roads, streets, government buildings and bazaars, even administration could not make any strategy for the beautification of city. Negligence of the officials of the MC has turned various localities and bazaars of the city into ponds of dirty water and garbage making the residents' lives miserable.

On the other hand, the citizens have decorated, houses and shops with thousands of small and big national flags in city and surrounding areas, showing that the nation will celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm. The children have decorated their cycles and the elders their motorbike and cars with national flags and stickers. The district government machinery and some private institutions are busy holding ceremonies, seminars, symposiums, walks, rallies, speech and national songs programs at DG Khan Art Council.

Likewise, the students of SOS Village School Sialkot and Army Public School (APS) Sialkot won the hearts of the participants by giving wonderful performance in the tableaus, national songs and speeches during a special Independence Day ceremony held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). On the occasion, the SCCI auditorium was echoed with the loud slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" by the participants.

TRAINING: An NGO conducted a two-day training session on "Leadership Skills and Career Development" for the home-based women workers in Sialkot as an intervention of the "Programme for Empowerment of Women Garment Workers in Sialkot" being implemented with the technical and financial support provided by UN Women.

The training was imparted on (a) leadership and its vital pre requisites; (b) objectives, roles and responsibilities of the leadership; (d) spaces for leadership in industrial units/business entities; (e) Need and importance of women's leadership in industrial units; (f) Requisites of effective leadership by women workers; and (g) the role of women in grievance addressing mechanisms, workers management councils and trade unions in the industrial units in Sialkot, the NGO office-bearers said.