LAHORE - Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Sunday said that there was a need for a new social contract, as proposed by Mian Nawaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said that the Constitution was not a divine scripture and could be amended according to the country's needs.

The Minister said that the goverenment would amend Article 62 and 63.

Replying to a question, he said the nation had given the decision in favour of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and now other institutions should also consider it.

He said that the Parliament was the supreme institution of the country. “And if it is not supreme, then which institution will be supreme,” he asked.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had once said that now judicial coup would happen, adding, that snubbing Parliament was illegal.

He said that the public verdict should be accepted, "and if they are not happy, then no decision should be imposed on them". Mushahid said that Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani had discussed the issue of strong democracy and institutions and the PML-N accepted the verdict of Supreme Court by implementing it in only a few minutes.

He said that a vital democracy would ensure respect for the forces and courts.

The Minister said that conspiracies could be made at international level from time to time.

He said that in fact some foreign think-tanks wanted to weaken the country especially when three continents are being linked through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

"Pakistan is the only nuclear power which is hard for the world to tolerate.

"The world considers Nawaz as responsible for a nuclear Pakistan," he said. "Giving Pakistan a nuclear status is our crime in the eyes of the outside world," he added.

He said that economic system was being changed as CPEC was not acceptable to some international powers.

"Pakistan is the main player in CPEC," he said, adding that all conspiracies would be foiled against Pakistan.

He alleged the former President Pervez Musharraf aggravated situation in Balochistan by killing Nawab Akbar Bugti, while Nawaz Sharif set the situation right through his political wisdom.

"Nawaz also played role in restoration of peace in Karachi," he added.

Mushahidullah alleged that Imran Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri were tools of foreign forces and people knew it well that they were enemies of the nation and the country. He said that he was a witness to rallies of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain and Pakistan People's Party leader Benazir Bhutto, but no rally could be compared with the rally of Nawaz Sharif as it was bigger than all those rallies. The Minister said that Nawaz Sharif had done a great job. He said that Nawaz Sharif kept the national flag high in Balochistan and launched CPEC, which is one of the greatest projects of the country's history.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was necessary for the country as he remained the Prime Minister for three times and the people of Pakistan see him as a reformer. To a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif will announce his next strategy in the next few days.

OUR STAFF REPORTER