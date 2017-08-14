LAHORE - Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has applauded the performance of party’s top leaders from Lahore for the warm welcome he received yesterday on arrival at his home town.

Nawaz Sharif has reportedly appreciated the efforts made by Lord Mayor of Lahore Col (Retd) Mubashir Javed who made all the logistic arrangements to facilitate the party supporters who converged in large number to welcome their leader.

Nawaz also lauded the performance of MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif who supervised all the arrangements as head of the organising committee.

Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was also instrumental in making the rally a big success for the party. When the caravan of Mian Nawaz Sharif reached Kala Shahkaku, Saad reportedly rushed to Lahore riding a motor bike to give final touches to the preparations.

Federal Minister and party’s City President Pervaiz Malik is also among those who earned the praise of his leader for the big reception accorded to him at Lahore. The ex-PM was also impressed by the excellent security arrangements for his rally which passed through the G.T Road without any untoward incident taking place on the way. For this, he has praised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab IGP, Arif Nawaz Khan. Some 7,000 police cops had been deployed to protect the entire route from Rawalpindi to Lahore.





OUR STAFF REPORTER