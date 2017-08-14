LAHORE: Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made an announcement on Sunday that to avoid engaging in political activities on the auspicious Independence Day, Nawaz Sharif would not be addressing a press conference on August 14.

The ousted Prime Minister had earlier said during Lahore’s Dada Darbar address on August 12 to his party workers that he would soon reveal the future course-of-action of his party now that he had been disqualified by the Supreme Court in corruption charges.

The spokesperson said that the political party would consult other parties before Nawaz Sharif will be announcing party’s agenda.

After the PM was disqualified on the basis of article 62,63 by the apex court, PML-N nominated former oil minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as candidate for the premiership who was later elected Prime Minister in a National Assembly (NA) session with over 200 votes.

Abbasi had said multiple times after he was sworn in that policies of Nawaz Sharif would continue to prevail as according to him he ‘remains to be the premier of Pakistan’.