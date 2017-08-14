SUKKUR: Opposition leader, Syed Khursheed Shah spoke out against Nawaz Shareef for staging a rally that was “against state institutions” on Monday.

Shah recalled Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari’s removal from office addressing an event earlier today.

“Nawaz and Shehbaz played a big role in disqualifying Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari, do they not remember that time?” he said.

“When we were trying to [abolish] Articles 62, 63 Nawaz Sharif had ‘conspiracy’ on his mind,” Shah alleged, adding, “Nawaz was thinking of applying those articles against Zardari in the memo scandal.”

Shah called out wastefulness at PMNL-N’s ‘show of force’ rally, estimating a cost of “atleast Rs. 40-50 crore”.

“Mian sahib, be silent now. Come back when you are restored,” the opposition leader said.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef took out a four-day rally, setting out from Islamabad and making several stops along GT Road before reaching Lahore on Sunday.