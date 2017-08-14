During the visit of the Chinese vice Premier Wang Yang at the PM House, several documents were signed between Pakistan and China specifically to enhance the mutual cooperation regarding the fields of education and infrastructure development.

After a one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Chinese vice Premier Wang Yang both of them witnessed a signing ceremony. They both also signed the letters of Exchange for FATA schools project.

The Economic Affairs Division Secretary Shahid Mehmood and Chinese vice Minister and Deputy International Trade Representative Yu Jianhua signed the documents. They also signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Khan Jamaldini, COPHC Chairman Zhang Baozhong and Sino Truck Group Chairman Ma Chunji signed the documents.

On the incident, PM Abbasi said Pakistan and China long term friends and strategic partners. He also said Pak-China ties are time tested and the relationship between both the countries are time tested and it has reached new heights since the formation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese vice premier Wang Yang congratulated the Prime Minister on Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary. During his visit he established strategic relations between Pakistan and China and confirmed strong support from China.

Prime Minister Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hosted a dinner for the Chinese vice Premier Wang Yang and the members of his delegation.