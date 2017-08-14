Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday addressed a press conference at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore on the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Nawaz said democracy in Pakistan derailed after the death of Quaid-e-Azam. "Its time we set Pakistan on the path which Jinnah envisioned. The path to success lies in democracy," he added.

"Unfortunately, we invented the Doctrine of Necessity, the result of which was that Pakistan broke apart in 1971."

Terming his disqualification a "setback", the former prime minister said people must work together to ensure a smooth flow of democratic process in the country.

"This has been the precedent for the last 70 years. Democracy has been made a joke in this country. God willing, I'll fight for supremacy of the people's mandate till my last breath," he added.