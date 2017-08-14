Reema Shaukat

Do we really need to celebrate 14 August every year to prove love for our beloved homeland? What about rest of the year? Certainly not, we don’t need festivals and occasions to celebrate our happiness but definitely we should vent our passion to prompt this freedom throughout the year. Affection and love for a nation state should be seen throughout the year but undoubtedly August brings special smile on our faces. Our country which is in continuous process of struggle and is facing new challenges on day to day basis has surely more good to tell than its negative reflections to rest of the world.

Definitely there are many problems in our country but this does not mean that there is no optimism and hope in it. We have a strength of being the first Islamic nuclear power, eighth largest army in the world capable of defeating any enemy, areas not only full of beauty and serenity but rich in minerals too. Timely investment in health, education, human resources and social sector are bringing positive outcomes though bit slowly. We have the passionate and talented youth with exceptional gifted abilities in the field of science and technology, sports, social sciences, arts and other disciplines. World knows well that this passionate youth definitely has all potentials and abilities to make their Pakistan more prosperous. World has attached the stigma of terrorism with Pakistan which certainly portrays Pakistan as some terror producing nation but they forget that it’s the only country on the world map which has successfully defeated militants on its soil and is still tackling with this jeopardy despite limitations of economic and military means. Growth opportunities are provided to women equally and Pakistan is mentioned as remarkably tolerant in case of racism. Pakistan achieved a Happy Planet Index Score of 54.1 and ranked number 16th of all the countries analysed in a report by UN General Assembly.

Instead of cursing our political system and blaming others, we can improve ourselves by making our domain better.

Though it’s really difficult to bring change overnight but slowly and gradually, united we stand we can do all. Successful nations have focused on the education of their people. Pakistan needs to upgrade its literacy rate and lack of quality education. Need of the hour is to develop culture of learning science and technology, have better infrastructure, growing industry with new innovations. Research and development will absolutely supplement as world focus on such core areas for succeeding. Our youth serving abroad should think how they can put Pakistan on better ranking in the field of innovations. We have brains and intelligence but that needs proper direction. We have challenges of growing population, health, food and water scarcity and security of common man but all these issues can be solved with proper utilization of funds, resources and policy. Sincerity and loyalty to nation is one aspect that Pakistan needs from all of us. We all need to be responsible, honest and law abiding citizens of our country. Be proud of what we are and should not be ashamed of or apologetic about our cultural values, language and history. Countries take their history as their asset and we should be proud of our visionary leader great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who along with other dedicated companions was able to carve out Pakistan on world map. Helping children understand the meaning of freedom and providing them such environment in which they can enjoy the true essence of freedom is responsibility of the State. Extremism and terrorism has affected our country more than any other country.

India promotes itself as incredible India but we forget that we can also make Pakistan incredible by promoting tourism in it. Pakistan is blessed with most beautiful places in northern areas which if maintained can bring lot of tourists in country.

On international front Pakistan needs to have better relations with all countries and foreign policy needs to be revised.

Unfortunately, today we mourn political failures more than celebrating our past accomplishments. Let’s not forget that we are one proud nation that has rich cultural values and a glorifying past. We should cherish our freedom while celebrating our 70th independence day. It’s high time we understand the value of an independent state we have been blessed with. Let’s make a commitment to serve our nation and make every possible effort to make it a peaceful and prosperous nation so that we can truly be proud of our accomplishments. As our great Quaid rightly said,

“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.”