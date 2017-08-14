MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas declared on Sunday that people of Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with a new zeal and vigour on Monday (today).

“We are confident that our determination will pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the coming days”, the AJK leaders said in their separate messages of felicitations to the country-fellows on eve of Pakistan Independence Day being celebrated on August 14 across the country including AJK with traditional great enthusiasm and devotion.

“Motherland Pakistan is confronted with many challenges since the last few years but the nation’s resolve is unshakeable in the face of these challenges,” they pointed out.

Sardar Masood Khan said the people of Jammu and Kashmir mark the Independence Day of Pakistan with Pakistani nation every year with national spirit.

He said the government of Pakistan has been supporting the freedom movement of Kashmiri people morally and politically. AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Pakistan is the centre of hopes of the Kashmiri people.

People of Jammu and Kashmir linked their destiny with Pakistan even before the creation of the country by passing resolution of accession to Pakistan on July 19,1947,” he added.

He said the PML-N government in Pakistan has highlighted the Kashmir Issue on international forms very effectively.

Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas said he is happy to note that the consensus on democracy is producing positive results. “We need to initiate the process of correction individually, then from homes and communities to derive more benefits and ensure that the democratic values take roots at the state, governmental and administrative levels to pave the way for real and meaningful change.

Let us unite to secure a better and brighter future for our coming generations by following in the footsteps of our illustrious founding fathers, he declared.