A 25 year old Pakistani woman has been granted a visa by India on Sunday who is due to travel across the border for treatment. She will now travel to India for medical treatment in September.

"Thanks for your greetings on India's Independence day. We are giving you the visa for your treatment in India," Indian Mini­ster for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj wrote on Twitter in response to Faiza Tanveer's ardent plea that she be issued a visa on occasion of India's 70th independence anniversary.

Earlier on Sunday, Tanveer had tweeted, “Ma'am, you are like [a] mother to me, please issue me a medical visa... [and] help me on this happy occasion of 70th year of independence. Thank you," Last month she had been denied the visa.

Tanveer was due to receive treatment at the Inderprastha Dental Col­lege and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad for a recurrent ameloblastoma, a cancerous oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.

Due to the worsening nature of relationship between the two countries, she has been earlier rejected by Indian Embassy for a medical visa.

Upon rejection, she had pleaded to politicians in both countries to help assist her application.

A week after Tanveer was rejected a visa, Indian Mini­ster for External Affairs had said that visas would be issued to Pakistani patients on the recommendation of the former Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

However, Aziz had refused to write a recommendation letter for Faiza

Last month Swaraj had tried to steer the matters into the issue of the pending visa application of Avantika Jadhav, the mother of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a military tribunal in Pakistan for espionage and terrorism earlier this year.

“We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national. Ms Avantika Jadhav, who wants to meet her son in Pakistan,” she said.

According to the Indian minister, Aziz had ignored a personal letter she wrote to him for the approval of Avantika’s visa application.